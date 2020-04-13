Panthers' Christian McCaffrey becomes highest paid RB in NFL history: reports
23-year-old reportedly agrees to 4-year, $64M US extension
The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with All-Pro Christian McCaffrey, a person familiar with the contract negotiation told The Associated Press, making McCaffrey the highest-paid running back in the NFL.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Panthers have not announced the extension. Details on how much of the contract is fully guaranteed were unavailable.
McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and hauled in 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.
McCaffrey, 23, had one year left on his current contract.
The new deal puts McCaffrey ahead of Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott as the highest-paid running back in the league. Elliott is making $15 million per season.
The former first-round draft pick has been a spectacular selection for the Panthers, amassing 2,920 yards rushing and 2,523 yards receiving along with 39 touchdowns in three seasons. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 2,500 yards receiving and rushing in his first three seasons.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said last week he viewed McCaffrey as a vital part of the franchise moving forward.
"I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player that you can build around," Rhule said. "And I think he really builds to the culture that you want to have within the building."
