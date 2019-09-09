Beckham Jr.'s $350G watch likely to draw a slap on wrist from NFL

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught plenty of attention with what was on his wrist during the team's season opener.

Now, Beckham will look to avoid a slap on the wrist for wearing an expensive Richard Mille watch in the Browns' 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The watch, which violates the NFL's rule "prohibiting hard objects," appeared to be a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph. It is priced at a reported $350,000 US.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the league will address the infraction with Beckham, and no discipline is expected.

On Monday, league spokesman Michael Signora said while there are no rules prohibiting jewelry, there is a policy "prohibiting hard objects."

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said he was not aware that Beckham had on the lavish time piece. Kitchens also said the team will abide the rules.

Fashion faux pas

"As long as they're going to enforce that with everyone, I'm fine with it," Kitchens said. "Let's just make sure it gets enforced with everybody."

It's not clear if Beckham spoke with anyone from the league or if he will be fined for his fashion faux pas.

Beckham, who came to Cleveland in a blockbuster off-season trade from the New York Giants, caught seven passes for 71 yards in his first action for the Browns.

Known for his style and one-handed catches, the 26-year-old Beckham drove his customized, orange Rolls Royce to FirstEnergy Stadium for Sunday's game.

Beckham will return to New York next week as the Browns play the New York Jets on Monday night.