Turf concerns in Winnipeg force shortened 80-yard field for NFL pre-season game
Packers, Raiders both sit many starters including Rodgers, Carr and Brown
Concerns over the condition of IG Field in Winnipeg prompted the NFL to shorten the field for Thursday's pre-season game between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers.
The regular 100-yard NFL playing field was shortened to 80 yards. The end zones were marked with bright, orange pylons at the 10-yard lines.
Before warmups, game officials and staff from both clubs were on the field examining the patches of turf that covered the spots where the goal posts for 110-yard CFL games were removed.
The field, home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, had been converted for the smaller NFL size, with new painted lines, goal posts located at the back of the end zones and turf added all around the field to cover the regular asphalt.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit 33 players, including many starters and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Oakland didn't play starters such as quarterback Derek Carr or new receiver Antonio Brown.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.