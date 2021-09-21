Flames shoot up side of New Orleans Saints' Superdome, put out in short time
1 person transported to hospital with 'minor burns'
Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome's roof on Tuesday after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena caught fire.
The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building's roof shortly after 12:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later.
New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that they were transporting one person to the hospital for "minor burns." Emergency officials called on people to stay away from the area.
Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.
"Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed," said a statement from the Louisiana Stadium and Expedition District, which is a state board that governs the dome, and ASM Global, which manages the Superdome.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/NOLAFireDept?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NOLAFireDept</a> is responding to a fire at the <a href="https://twitter.com/CaesarsDome?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CaesarsDome</a>. Please avoid the area near the dome. <a href="https://t.co/mOGOmihszv">pic.twitter.com/mOGOmihszv</a>—@nolaready
The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the "gutter tub," said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. Thornton told the newspaper that so far it did not appear that the structural integrity of the iconic New Orleans sporting and entertainment venue had been compromised.
A photo posted on the city's emergency management Twitter feed showed firefighters in the trench that separates the Superdome roof from an outer wall as they sprayed down the fire-blackened walls.
Saints yet to play home game due to hurricane
The NFL's New Orleans Saints have regularly played home games at the venue, often drawing capacity crowds. The Superdome also has been the site of seven Super Bowls in recent decades, and is also used for concerts, college football and other events.
The next Saints home game at the Superdome is scheduled for Oct. 3 when the team faces the New York Giants. The team's final preseason home game slated for Aug. 28 was cancelled due to impending Hurricane Ida, which made landfall the next day. Since the storm, the team has been practicing in the Dallas area. The team's Sept. 12 game against the Green Bay Packers was moved to Jacksonville, Florida, out of concerns for the city's wider infrastructure and Dome staff although the Dome itself was not damaged during Ida.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?