Waddle shines in return as Dolphins dominate depleted Saints to near closer to playoff spot
Miami becomes 1st team to win 7 in a row after losing 7 straight games
Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3 on Monday night in New Orleans, becoming the first NFL team to win seven straight games after losing seven in a row.
Nik Needham intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to help to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams — along with Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas — in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC.
Book started for the Saints (7-8) because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took 16 players off the active roster, including starting QB Taysom Hill and veteran backup Trevor Siemian.
The Saints' defence helped keep the game within reach until Waddle scored on a 1-yard shovel pass from Tua Tagovailoa to make it 17-3 with 5:10 left in the third quarter.
Jaylen and the whole squad doing the Waddle 🐧 <a href="https://twitter.com/D1__JW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@D1__JW</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsNO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsNO</a> on ESPN<br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/vO18DNaTaF">https://t.co/vO18DNaTaF</a> <a href="https://t.co/nC5WnDVYJw">pic.twitter.com/nC5WnDVYJw</a>—@NFL
Tagovailoa, who entered the game with an NFL-best 69.9 completion percentage, threw for 198 yards and the short TD. He also was intercepted by Marshon Lattimore.
Waddle returned to the lineup after missing Miami's previous game because of a positive COVID-19 test. He has 96 catches this season, eclipsing New Orleans' Michael Thomas for the second-most receptions by a rookie, and leaving him five short of Anquan Boldin's rookie record of 101 catches in 2003.
Book's next two series also lasted three plays each and ended on sacks. New Orleans didn't get a first down until the second quarter, and that drive lasted five plays.
The Saints finally moved the ball on their fifth series, needing just four plays to pick up three first downs. A roughing-the-passer penalty on a 12-yard completion to Alvin Kamara moved New Orleans to the Miami 23, setting up Brett Maher's field goal to make it 10-3.
Cam Jordan's second sack of the game in the final minute of the second quarter forced Miami to try a 59-yard field goal, which Jason Sanders missed, keeping the Saints' deficit at one touchdown at halftime.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?