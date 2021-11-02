Lou Marsh co-winner Laurent Duvernay-Tardif traded to Jets from Kansas City
2019 Super Bowl champion opted out of last season to join COVID-19 front lines
The New York Jets added some depth to the offensive line, acquiring guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from Kansas City for tight end Daniel Brown ahead of the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday.
Duvernay-Tardif, a licensed medical doctor who opted out of last season to work on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, was active for the first time Monday night for his now former team's 20-17 win over the New York Giants but didn't play.
The 30-year-old offensive lineman from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., was a sixth-round pick of Kansas City in 2014 out of McGill University in Montreal. He has played in 60 NFL games, including 57 starts, and was the starting right guard for Kansas City in its 31-20 victory over San Francisco in the Super Bowl during the 2019 season.
The Canadian was a co-winner of the 2020 Lou Marsh award, handed annually to Canada's top athlete, alongside soccer star Alphonso Davies.
He was also named ESPN's Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year as well as one of Sports Illustrated's 2020 Sportspersons of the year.
Kansas City selected Duvernay-Tardif in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of McGill University. He made his first-ever start for the team on Sept. 13, 2015, versus the Houston Texans, starting 13 of 16 games he appeared in that year.
Duvernay-Tardif wrote in a Twitter post: "NYC here we come!" He could serve as a backup to starter Greg Van Roten at right guard, or potentially replace him at the position.
"I believe strongly in what they are building," Duvernay-Tardif said of the Jets, "and I am very thankful to be a part of it."
NYC here we come! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ihqjrBit7">pic.twitter.com/8ihqjrBit7</a>—@LaurentDTardif
The O-lineman also thanked the Kansas City organization and fans in his post for their support "throughout my whole career to pursue both medical school and pro football, my two passions." He added that saying goodbye to Kansas City was a difficult decision.
"When I opted out last year, I promised myself to do everything in my power to come back on the field," Duvernay-Tardif wrote. "Joining the Jets gives me the best opportunity to play."
"It's an opportunity to bring a Super Bowl champion to the room," Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. "LDT brings that championship pedigree. He's a high-character person and obviously a very smart guy and can't wait to get him in here and see him compete."
Brown has spent the past three seasons with the Jets, primarily as a blocking tight end and core special teamer. He has 44 career receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.
The 29-year-old Brown was signed by Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015 and also played with Chicago before joining the Jets in 2019.
With files from CBC Sports and The Canadian Press
