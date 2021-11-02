Harrison Butker's late field goal seals it for Kansas City in tight win over Giants
Mahomes throws for 275 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in victory
Patrick Mahomes lamented two more turnovers and Kansas City coach Andy Reid a multitude of penalties, and just about everyone that stepped out of the Kansas City locker room vowed to turn around what's been a disappointing season.
It almost sounded as if they'd lost to the Giants on Monday night.
Instead, the scuffling Kansas City team rallied behind two fourth-quarter field goals from Harrison Butker, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left, and beat downtrodden New York 20-17 to even their record after eight games.
Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Kansas City, who along with two turnovers committed 12 penalties for 103 yards. Tyreek Hill had 12 catches for 94 yards and a score, and Mecole Hardman added five catches for 63 yards, including a 24-yard catch-and-run on the final drive that set Butker up for the go-ahead kick.
"The guys are battling and trying to find ways to win," Mahomes said, "and tonight we did."
Miscues, turnovers on both sides
Daniel Jones had 222 yards passing with two touchdowns and a pick for the Giants (2-6), but he also was sacked three times, including twice after Kansas City kicked off with just over a minute left in the game.
It was just the fourth win in 15 meetings for Kansas City and their first since the 2013 season.
Kansas City actually diced up the Giants on their opening drive, but for the fourth time this season Mahomes had a pass bounce off his intended target for an interception — this time, backup running back Jerick McKinnon. It was the seventh consecutive game Mahomes had thrown a pick and his league-leading 10th of the season.
It also was an ominous sign for an offence that has done little to resemble its high-flying reputation.
Kansas City did score moments later, after Jones threw the ball right back to them, but they struggled to get into their familiar offensive rhythm. Mahomes seemed to be in a different playbook than his wide receivers, tight end Travis Kelce was rendered a non-factor by the New York defence and penalties began to pile up.
In fact, Kansas City turned almost entirely to the ground when they marched for their second touchdown. It was seldom-used Derrick Gore that carried seven times for 43 yards before breaking the goal line for his first career score.
Giants put up fight, but ultimately fall short
The Giants — hardly dynamic in their own right — were the ones that often moved the ball at will.
Without running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Kenny Golladay, both still sidelined with injuries, Jones was able to lean on Booker and his backup receivers to march 85 yards for an early touchdown — most of it coming when John Ross III beat safety Daniel Sorensen for a 50-yard catch that rendered his pass interference penalty moot.
Somehow, the scuffling Kansas City team found a way to claw back into the game.
They ground their way to a field goal midway through the fourth quarter. Then, their much-maligned defence held on third down and Giants punter Riley Dixon sent a wobbler out of bounds to give them prime field position.
Mahomes and Co. finished the comeback by putting Butker in position for the go-ahead field goal.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge. No win is given to you," Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "You have to take that approach. It's a battle every drive, every play. You have to execute at a high level to get past your opponent."
