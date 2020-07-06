Skip to Main Content
Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year extension, richest contract in NFL history: report
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 24, was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP's deal reportedly worth in excess of $400 million US total

Field Level Media ·
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February. The Chiefs and Mahomes reportedly reached an agreement on a 10-year contract extension Monday. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Monday.

Mahomes, 24, was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season.

He's entering the final year of his rookie deal with a fifth-year option — at $24.87 million US — available for 2021. The Chiefs are adding 10 years to his contract for a total of 12 seasons remaining in Kansas City.

In his first 31 games, Mahomes has a 24-7 record with 76 touchdown passes and 17 300-yard games with the Chiefs.

The Chiefs return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl starters in 2020.

