Chiefs, Mahomes agree to 10-year extension, richest contract in NFL history: report
Reigning Super Bowl MVP's deal reportedly worth in excess of $400 million US total
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a 10-year contract extension through 2031, ESPN reported Monday.
Mahomes, 24, was the NFL Most Valuable Player in 2018 and guided the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship last season.
He's entering the final year of his rookie deal with a fifth-year option — at $24.87 million US — available for 2021. The Chiefs are adding 10 years to his contract for a total of 12 seasons remaining in Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs is worth over $400 million in total, per league sources.<br><br>The more significant question is, How much over $400 million?—@AdamSchefter
In his first 31 games, Mahomes has a 24-7 record with 76 touchdown passes and 17 300-yard games with the Chiefs.
The Chiefs return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl starters in 2020.
