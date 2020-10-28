Texans close practice facility after player tests positive for COVID-19
NFL club on bye week, scheduled to play Nov. 8
The Houston Texans closed their practice facility Wednesday, hours after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team was notified of the positive test on Tuesday night and said the unidentified player immediately self-isolated according to NFL protocols. Contact tracing is being conducted and the facility is underdoing "deep cleaning," the Texans said in a statement.
"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations," the team added. "The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."
Houston (1-6) does not play again until Nov. 8 at Jacksonville.
Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said earlier this week that most players are off during the current bye week. Crennel said the club would focus on self-scouting and consider any roster needs ahead of next week's trade deadline.
With files from Field Level Media
