Canadian defensive lineman Brent Urban agrees to terms with Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are poised to add a Canadian to their roster after saying goodbye to a longtime member of the team from Canada.

Franchise also says goodbye to Canadian long snapper L.P. Ladouceur after 16 years

Canadian defensive lineman Brent Urban, seen above as a member of the Chicago Bears in 2020, announced Thursday he has agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys. (Jim Mone/The Associated Press)

Defensive end Brent Urban of Mississauga, Ont., tweeted Thursday he will be signing with the Cowboys.

The 29-year-old Urban made his NFL debut in 2015 with Baltimore. He was with the Ravens through 2018 before spending the last two seasons with Tennessee and Chicago.

Also Thursday, the Cowboys tweeted their thanks to long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur, whose 16-year run with Dallas is over after the team signed Jake McQuaide earlier this week.

Ladouceur, a native of Montreal, played a Canadian NFL record 253 games with the Cowboys, two games shy of Jason Witten's franchise record.

The Cowboys finished last year with an NFL-high four Canadians on their roster, but just one of them is signed for 2021 — defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Ottawa, the team's third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

Defensive linemen Eli Ankou of Ottawa and Tyrone Crawford of Windsor, Ont., both are unrestricted free agents.

