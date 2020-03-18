Bears acquire former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jaguars: reports
Broncos expected to part ways with QB Joe Flacco after 1 season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to mitigate one of the costliest mistakes in franchise history.
A person familiar with the trade says the Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick, No. 140 overall.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades can't become official until after the league year begins Wednesday afternoon.
The Jaguars are dumping Foles a little more than a year after giving the 2018 Super Bowl MVP a four-year, $88 million US contract that included a whopping $50.125 million guaranteed.
The Bears are getting a veteran starter to compete with Mitchell Trubisky, who struggled in his third season.
Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone are beginning a full rebuild after the team's 10th losing season in the last 12 years. Last March, they raved about Foles and what it meant to finally have a franchise quarterback after a decades-long search that saw Jacksonville try Byron Leftwich, David Garrard, Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne and Blake Bortles.
But the 31-year-old Foles ended up being a bust in Jacksonville. He broke his left collarbone early in the season opener, missed the next eight games and then got benched in his third game back.
Rookie Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick from Washington State, played well enough in Foles' absence to make Caldwell and Marrone believe he's got more upside as a starter moving forward. It also made Foles expendable.
Jacksonville had been willing to keep Foles as a high-priced backup in 2020. But a wild carousel of quarterback moves to open free agency — Philip Rivers to Indianapolis, Tom Brady to Tampa Bay and Teddy Bridgewater to Carolina — created a market for Foles.
Now, he heads to the Windy City.
Broncos expected to cut Flacco, add Pro Bowl tackle
The Denver Broncos are expected to release quarterback Joe Flacco, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.
The Broncos will forge ahead with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback. Former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup after agreeing to a contract on Tuesday.
Flacco is set to count $23.65 million against the cap in 2020. His release would save $10.05 million of that, while leaving a $13.6 million dead-money charge after the Broncos restructured the quarterback's contract last September.
He posted a 2-6 record in his first season with Denver in 2019 before sustaining a herniated cervical disk in his neck that landed him on injured reserve. He threw for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.
Flacco, 35, played his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The former Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 171 career games.
Lock, a second-round pick in last year's draft, went 4-1 as a starter with 1,020 passing yards, seven TDs and three picks.
The Broncos also acquired Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2019 with 44 tackles and five sacks in 14 starts.
The trade saves Tennessee more than $10 million against the salary cap for 2020.
A third-round pick in 2011, Casey has 493 tackles, 51 sacks, 12 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles in 139 career games (137 starts).
Chargers land Linval Joseph
The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms on a two-year, $17 million deal with defensive tackle Linval Joseph, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.
The deal for the two-time Pro Bowl selection includes another $2 million in incentives, per the report.
Joseph, 31, spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings following four seasons with the New York Giants.
He registered 44 tackles and three sacks in 13 games in 2019 and has 525 tackles, 24 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 141 career games (134 starts).
Joseph won a Super Bowl championship with the Giants, who selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
