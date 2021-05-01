Skip to Main Content
Oregon safety Jevon Holland becomes 1st Canadian selected in 2021 NFL Draft

Oregon safety Jevon Holland was the first Canadian taken in the 2021 NFL draft Friday night. The Miami Dolphins selected Holland with the fourth pick of the second round, No. 36 overall.

Coquitlam, B.C., native chosen by Miami Dolphins with 36th overall pick

The Canadian Press ·
The Miami Dolphins selected Oregon safety Jevon Holland of Coquitlam, B.C., with the 36th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday. (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Holland was the second defensive back taken in the second round, but first safety in the draft. Five cornerbacks were selected in the opening round Thursday night.

Holland, a six-foot, 207-pound junior safety from Coquitlam, B.C., opted out of the 2020 season at Oregon to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Holland registered 66 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss, and four interceptions in 14 games for Oregon in 2019.

Holland was projected as a second-round pick but some mock drafts had him listed as a late first-round selection.

He appeared in 27 career contests with the Ducks, accumulating 108 tackles and nine interceptions.

He also registered a 35.5-inch vertical jump, a stellar broad jump of 10 feet six inches and 19 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

Holland also offers versatility in that he can also play cornerback and return punts.

Holland was invited to this year's NFL combine, but the league eliminated in-person workouts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holland comes by his football prowess honestly as his father, John, was a defensive back in both the NFL (San Francisco 1992-93) and CFL (1990, 1993-97 with B.C., Edmonton and Saskatchewan).

Holland was among 45 players who confirmed to participate virtually in the draft.

