Rams hold off late Bucs rally behind last-second field goal to advance to NFC title game
Los Angeles to host division-rival San Francisco 49ers for chance to play in Super Bowl
Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay's 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp to set up Gay's winning field goal.
Stafford, who had never won a postseason game before beating Arizona in the previous week's wild-card round, completed 28 of 38 passes without an interception. The 13-year veteran also scored on a 1-yard run as the Rams (14-5) advanced to next Sunday's NFC championship game at home against the San Francisco 49ers.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/CooperKupp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CooperKupp</a> put the team on his back.<br><br>This ending was WILD. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LARvsTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LARvsTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/6clEXf9SQq">pic.twitter.com/6clEXf9SQq</a>—@NFL
Brady completed 30 of 54 passes for 329 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble.
The Bucs (14-5), who lost to the Rams for third time in two seasons, were trying to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the Brady-led New England Patriots during the 2004 season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?