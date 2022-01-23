Bengals best Titans behind game-winning field goal to advance to 1st AFC title game in 33 years
Cincinnati rookie kicker McPherson kicks 52-yarder to win it as time expired
The Cincinnati Bengals just keep ending postseason droughts, and their latest victory has them in their first AFC championship game in 33 years.
Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the fourth-seeded Bengals past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday in to end the NFL's longest active road playoff skid, in Nashville, Tenn.
"He's got ice in his veins," Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said of McPherson. "There's not much more to be said. He's just as cool as it gets."
A week after snapping a 31-year playoff victory drought, the Bengals (12-7) finally won their first road game in the postseason after losing their first seven. They reached the 1981 and 1988 Super Bowls by winning on their home field.
EVAN MCPHERSON. A ROOKIE.<br><br>THE <a href="https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BENGALS</a> ADVANCE! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/B6QsNNNhyX">pic.twitter.com/B6QsNNNhyX</a>—@NFL
Cincinnati will play in the AFC championship game next Sunday at the winner of the Buffalo-Kansas City matchup in the other AFC divisional round game Sunday.
The Bengals intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, setting up two of McPherson's four field goals. Luke Wilson picked off Tannehill with 20 seconds left at the Cincinnati 47. Joe Burrow hit Pro Bowl rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase with a 19-yard pass, then the Bengals ran twice to set up McPherson for the win.
THE BENGALS INTERCEPT IT WITH 20 SECONDS LEFT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlayoffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlayoffs</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsTEN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsTEN</a> on CBS<br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/3uvV4E3BTI">https://t.co/3uvV4E3BTI</a> <a href="https://t.co/auaffN8sY3">pic.twitter.com/auaffN8sY3</a>—@NFL
"That's a kicker's dream," McPherson said, "to have the game on your shoulders."
Burrow shook off being sacked nine times as Tennessee tied an NFL mark held by four other teams for the most in the postseason. The Bengals' second-year quarterback threw for 348 yards, and Chase finished with 109 yards receiving.
Joe Mixon ran for the Bengals' lone touchdown, a 16-yarder on their first drive of the third quarter.
The Titans (12-6) wrapped up their 25th season in Tennessee with their third straight loss on their own field coming in as the AFC's No. 1 seed. They haven't won at home since January 2003 in the postseason.
Tennessee had Derrick Henry, the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, on the field after he missed nine games with a broken foot. He ran for a touchdown and finished with 66 yards.
Burrow was the NFL's most sacked quarterback during the season, just ahead of Tannehill.
Titans offence unable to step up
The Titans sacked him on his first snap and had three in the first quarter alone. Burrow joins Donovan McNabb as the only quarterback to be sacked at least eight times in the playoffs and win. McNabb and Philadelphia won 20-17 in overtime against Green Bay.
But Tennessee showed little awareness of the clock, running only one play before the clock stopped for the 2-minute warning. On the third play, Tannehill's pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was picked off by Wilson setting up the Bengals for the winning field goal.
McPherson converted for his 11th field goal from 50 yards or longer, the most in a season for one player.
"He stepped up big and got us to where we need to go," Burrow said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?