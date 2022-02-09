Washington Commanders player booked on involuntary manslaughter charge
Deshazor Everett found to be speeding before accident that killed his passenger
Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in to a Virginia jail on an involuntary manslaughter charge after an investigation found he was speeding before his sports car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his passenger.
Everett, 29, was treated for serious injuries after the Dec. 23 crash. His passenger, Olivia S. Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital.
The investigation determined Everett was driving at more than twice the 45 m/h (72 km/h) speed limit on Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R left the roadway in Chantilly, a sheriff's statement said after the football player turned himself in Tuesday at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Everett, a special teams captain in 2018 who was in his seventh season with the team, was placed on injured reserve after the crash.
Peters, an occupational therapist from Montgomery County, Md., was his longtime girlfriend, The Washington Post reported.
Her family announced the Olivia S. Peters Pediatric Therapy Foundation after her death, saying in a statement that "her passion and sole focus in life was treating special needs and underprivileged children."
The Post reported that Everett was released after posting $10,000 US bond according to a statement from his lawyer, Kaveh Nourishad, who said "we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?