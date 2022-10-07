Colts grind out ugly OT win over Broncos in touchdown-less game
Denver stopped on 4th down in OT after passing up game-tying chip-shot field goal
Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night.
"It was just kind of a slog of a game," the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson's pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-one from the five-yard line to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
The game featured seven field goals, a dozen punts, 25 third-down stops, four interceptions and six fumbles — none of which were recovered by the otherwise disruptive defences.
"Our defence played lights out," said Ryan, who emerged victorious despite getting sacked six times, giving him 21 so far this season, throwing a pair of interceptions to Caden Sterns and fumbling for the 10th time this season.
Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass just before the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter to set up Chase McLaughlin's tying field goal with 5 seconds left.
"That's the definition of a big-time player making big plays in the moment," Colts coach Frank Reich said about Gilmore. "Isn't it awesome you can have a game like that and still win?"
And the <a href="https://twitter.com/Colts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Colts</a> walk away with the W in OT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsDEN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsDEN</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7">https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7</a> <a href="https://t.co/rApHGVBy70">pic.twitter.com/rApHGVBy70</a>—@NFL
McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each yet featured zero touchdowns.
The Broncos (2-3) decided against a tying chip-shot field goal by Brandon McManus or even a first-down play on fourth-and-less-and-a-yard from the 5, and Wilson lined up in the shotgun next to running back Melvin Gordon, then threw incomplete over the middle.
"We wanted to win the game," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We hadn't moved the ball very well the whole night and I thought we had a spectacular drive to get all the way down there."
Wide open and uncovered — but unseen by Wilson — was KJ Hamler, who tore off his helmet and slammed it to the ground after Wilson's final pass was batted away, sending the Broncos and their awful offence to their second loss in four days.
"There's going to be a bunch of what-ifs," Broncos guard Dalton Risner said. "You know what, if we score that touchdown, everyone thinks it's the best call in the world."
McLaughlin sent it to overtime with a 31-yarder after Gilmore intercepted Wilson's pass to Jerry Jeudy in the end zone on third-and-four from the 13-yard line.
"Just can't throw that," lamented Wilson. "Got to throw it out of bounds if it's not there."
The Colts became the second team in the Super Bowl era to win a game in which they scored 0 touchdowns, threw multiple interceptions, and sacked at least 6 times.<br><br>They join the 1973 Browns who beat the Giants in Week 13, 12-10. <a href="https://t.co/g0wim38M6T">pic.twitter.com/g0wim38M6T</a>—@ESPNStatsInfo
Wilson was sacked four times and picked off twice. His four TD throws through five games marks the worst start of his 11-year career and he hasn't looked anything like the Broncos expected after giving him a $245 million contract extension before his first snap for Denver.
"It's very simple: at the end of the day I got to be better," Wilson said. "I got to play better. I let the team down tonight. One thing I know about myself is I'm going to respond."
Key starters missing
The game pitted veteran quarterbacks struggling with their new teams, both of whom were missing their best running back and several key defenders.
It looked like neither team practiced much during the week because neither team did as they worked in new running backs and key defensive replacements on a short work week.
And as is common on Thursday nights, there was a rash of injuries with the most serious to Indy's Kwity Payne (leg) and Denver's Garett Bolles (right knee), both of whom were carted off.
The Colts came in averaging 14.3 points, the lowest in Ryan's 16-year career, and the Broncos entered the night averaging 16.5 points, the worst in Wilson's 11-year career.
Nyheim Hines got the start for Indy, but he went out with a head injury after his third snap when D.J. Jones knocked him down and Hines' helmet bounced on the ground. He wobbled as he tried to leave the field on his own and had to be guided to the sideline, where he was evaluated for a concussion.
The Colts also lost starting centre Ryan Kelly (hip) and wide receiver Ashton Dulin (foot).
The Broncos lost two starting defenders to knee injuries just before halftime, ILB Josey Jewell and CB Ronald Darby. Broncos Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (head) and linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) got hurt in the second half.
