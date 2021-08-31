Fully vaccinated NFL players to get tested weekly for COVID-19
NFLPA reaches agreement with NFL on revised protocols for regular season
Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.
The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There's an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.
Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team's facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.
Each team's non-player traveling party will be reduced to a maximum of 75 people. Masks must be worn during travel, eating "should be kept to a minimum" and seating will be assigned.
Also, public transportation is prohibited for everyone in the traveling party and unvaccinated players or staff may not use private transportation.
Last week, the NFL said 93 per cent of players are vaccinated.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?