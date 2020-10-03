Patriots' Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19: reports

Skip to Main Content
The New England Patriots have announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, with multiple media reports indicating the player in question is quarterback Cam Newton. That has also resulted in the postponement of New England's game against Kansas City.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, in Seattle. Newton has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. (File/The Associated Press)

The New England Patriots have announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, with multiple media reports indicating the player in question is quarterback Cam Newton.

The team says the player has entered self-quarantine.

Players and coaches who were around the player have all tested negative for the virus.

The Patriots are scheduled to play Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, but the NFL has postponed that match until Monday or Tuesday following the positive test.

