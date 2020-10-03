Patriots' Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19: reports
New England-Kansas City game postponed by NFL
The New England Patriots have announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19, with multiple media reports indicating the player in question is quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per <a href="https://twitter.com/FieldYates?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FieldYates</a> and me.—@AdamSchefter
The team says the player has entered self-quarantine.
Statement from the New England Patriots. <a href="https://t.co/eSTUukh5vl">pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl</a>—@Patriots
Players and coaches who were around the player have all tested negative for the virus.
The Patriots are scheduled to play Kansas City on Sunday afternoon, but the NFL has postponed that match until Monday or Tuesday following the positive test.
<a href="https://t.co/bnScJMsHjP">pic.twitter.com/bnScJMsHjP</a>—@NFL
With files from The Canadian Press
