Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title
San Francisco starting QB Purdy suffers right elbow injury in 31-7 loss
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday in Philadelphia.
The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni. Philadelphia will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or former Eagles coach Andy Reid's Kansas City team.
Miles Sanders ran for two touchdowns and linebacker Haason Reddick made the hit that forced 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with an elbow injury. Reddick also recovered a fumble by Purdy's replacement, Josh Johnson, who later suffered a concussion.
That forced Purdy back into the game, but his injury was clearly a factor as the 49ers all but gave up on throwing the ball, even while trailing by multiple scores.
San Francisco's bad luck at quarterback was finally too much to overcome as its 12-game win streak ended. The Niners lost both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, and Purdy — the final pick in April's draft — lost as a starter for the first time.
'There's no place like this in the NFL'
Philadelphia police greased traffic and light poles in what has often proved a futile attempt to slow the revelry ahead. But a city that has been starved for a championship now has its beloved Birds in the Super Bowl just three months after the Philadelphia Phillies reached the World Series.
"You see this city and the passion they have for this team. We're so appreciative of these fans," Sirianni said. "Look at this place. There's no place like this in the NFL. It's a hard-working city, it's a blue-collar city. We think that's the type of team we have."
The game disintegrated in the waning minutes and Philadelphia's K'Von Wallace and San Francisco's Trent Williams were ejected for their roles in a brawl. Williams yanked Wallace from behind and slammed him to the ground.
At that point, who cared? Eagles fans waved their green towels and went wild as confetti fluttered around them. They sang the fight song — one more emphatic "E-A-G-L-E-S Eagles!" — in celebration of a franchise that advanced to its fourth Super Bowl.
🦅 Fly Eagles Fly 🦅 all together now 💚 <a href="https://t.co/9KCsHM5uDT">pic.twitter.com/9KCsHM5uDT</a>—@NFL
The Eagles broke the game open in the final two minutes of the first half, getting a rise out of a crowd that had been quiet with nervous energy since a touchdown on the opening drive.
Sanders broke free for a 13-yard run for a 14-7 lead, concluding a 14-play, 75-yard drive extended by three 49ers penalties.
Johnson bobbled a shotgun snap and fumbled on the next drive, and Reddick — the free-agent pickup from Carolina having one of the great defensive seasons in franchise history — recovered at the San Francisco 30. Boston Scott scooted 10 yards for a touchdown and 21-7 lead.
Even with Hurts almost a non-factor — he had 97 yards passing in the first half — the Eagles were firmly in control. Hurts finished 15 of 25 for 121 yards. His one-yard rushing touchdown on Philadelphia's signature rugby-style QB sneak made it 28-7.
"It's been a lot. I'm not going to make this about me," Hurts said. "This city is a special city. They deserve everything, It's a special city. We have one more."
You know it's coming<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsPHI</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a> <a href="https://t.co/P0Fi8BpqJj">pic.twitter.com/P0Fi8BpqJj</a>—@Eagles
Purdy left the game with an elbow injury after he was drilled in the arm by Reddick on San Francisco's first drive, leading to a fumble. The 23-year-old Purdy's improbable rise from "Mr. Irrelevant" to playoff starter ended with a whimper as he failed to become the first rookie QB to lead a team to the Super Bowl.
He was improbably needed again in the third quarter after Johnson, a journeyman backup signed in December, was also hurt.
With little hope they could get anything going behind Johnson, the 49ers turned to Christian McCaffrey to get on the board. He broke three tackles on a 23-yard touchdown run that made it 7-7 in the second quarter.
With no quarterbacks who could throw, that was about the end for Shanahan's Niners, who managed 164 yards of offence and 11 first downs.
First lady Jill Biden, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, actor Bradley Cooper, comedian Kevin Hart and several 76ers including Joel Embiid attended the game.
The Super Bowl is Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?