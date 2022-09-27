Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Browns' Myles Garrett suffers 'non-life threatening injuries' in single-car crash

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was taken to a hospital but did not suffer life-threatening injuries after he flipped his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday.

All-Pro defensive end taken to local hospital with unidentified female passenger

Tom Withers · The Associated Press ·
Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett remains in hospital care with unspecified injuries after he flipped his Porsche in a one-car accident following practice Monday.

The team said Garrett suffered "non life-threatening injuries" in the accident, which happened on a rural road a few hours after the team's practice. The Browns did not provide any details about Garrett's injuries or condition.

His agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a statement posted on Twitter that Garrett has been "alert and responsive" while receiving medical attention. She said "we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries." 

On behalf of Garrett's family, Lynn thanked medical personnel for getting the 26-year-old and an unidentified female passenger out of his vehicle and transporting him to the hospital.

Lynn told AP in a text message that she expects Garrett to be discharged Monday night into Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a grey Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage.

The crash is still under investigation, but the highway patrol said "impairment from alcohol/or drugs is not suspected." Garrett and his passenger were wearing safety belts.

Several local media outlets posted photos of the extensively damaged sports car, which can reach speeds of 205 mph.

Garrett and his teammates returned to practice Monday at the team's facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

It's not yet known if Garrett's playing status for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.

Garrett needs just one sack to become the team's career leader. He was held to two assisted tackles in Thursday's win over the Steelers. He missed one practice last week with an unspecified neck issue.

One of the NFL's most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season, and has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games.

