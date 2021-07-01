NFL can't confirm Chung's allegations of discrimination during coaching job interview
Former player said in May that he was told he was 'not the right minority'
The NFL cannot confirm Eugene Chung's allegations that a team official made discriminatory comments during his interview for a coaching job.
"After multiple discussions, including with Mr. Chung and his representative, we were unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made," the league said in a statement to The Associated Press on Thursday.
Chung, a 1992 first-round pick by New England, played five seasons in the league and served as an assistant coach for a decade.
The league emphasized such comments "have no place in the NFL or in any contemporary workplace."
"We intend to use this occasion to reinforce the commitment of the NFL and of every NFL club to ensure appropriate interview processes and develop diverse, inclusive, and respectful workforces on and off the field," the league said. "Mr. Chung has offered to assist us moving forward and we welcome the opportunity to speak with him about how we can better advance employment opportunities throughout the league."
Chung began his coaching career with the Eagles on Andy Reid's staff in 2010 as an assistant offensive line coach. He followed Reid to Kansas City in 2013 and came to Philadelphia with Doug Pederson in 2016.
