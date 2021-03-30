Canadian Tyrone Crawford retires from NFL after long run with Dallas Cowboys
Defensive lineman collected 179 tackles, 25 sacks over 112 career games
Canadian defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford has retired from the NFL after nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
The 31-year-old native of Windsor, Ont., had 179 tackles and 25 sacks in 112 career games for Dallas.
The Cowboys picked Crawford in the third round (81st overall) of the NFL draft out of Boise State University.
Crawford missed more than two games in a season just twice, including 2013 when he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the pre-season.
Crawford's best year was 2018 when he had 5 1/2 sacks and 33 tackles as the Cowboys won the NFC East.
Crawford posted a statement on Twitter announcing his decision.
"Thinking back to 2012 when [Cowboys owner Jerry] Jones and the Jones family took a chance on a kid from Windsor, Canada still gives me chills to this day," Crawford wrote. "I have to thank them for the love and commitment they have shown me and my family over the years."
As this chapter as a part of the <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> organization comes to an end, my story is just getting stared. My next chapter will be my best chapter! Thankful & with a full heart I officially announce my retirement from the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> ✭ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnceACowboyAlwaysACowboy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnceACowboyAlwaysACowboy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EarnedMyStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EarnedMyStar</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorkK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorkK</a> <a href="https://t.co/d2D9P9mEIR">pic.twitter.com/d2D9P9mEIR</a>—@TCrawford98
Crawford is the second long-serving Canadian to leave the Cowboys this off-season.
Long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur's 16-year run with the franchise ended when the Cowboys signed Jake McQuaide.
