Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown accused of using fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Los Angeles chef who made allegation also claims player owes him $10,000 US
A Los Angeles chef who told a newspaper that Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card also said the player owes him $10,000 US.
The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that Steven Ruiz provided the newspaper with a screenshot of a July 2 text message exchange in which Brown's girlfriend asked the former live-in chef if he could obtain Johnson & Johnson vaccination cards for the player.
When the personal chef replied he could try, the girlfriend responded "Ab said he would give you $500."
Ruiz, who also claimed Brown owes him an uncollected debt of $10,000, told the newspaper he was unable to find a vaccination card for Brown.
The chef added that a few weeks later he observed two vaccine cards on a dining room table that the receiver told him were purchased for the player and his girlfriend.
The Buccaneers announced shortly before the start of the regular season that their entire roster and coaching staff were fully vaccinated.
'No irregularities observed'
The reigning Super Bowl champions released a one paragraph statement in response to the newspaper report.
"After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past off-season highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy," the statement read. "All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed."
WATCH | Bring It In panel on Aaron Rodgers' vaccine lie:
NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said the league was aware of the report and had been in contact with the Bucs.
"We will review the matter," McCarthy said.
Brown, who did not practice Thursday, has been sidelined the past month with an ankle injury. He also missed one game in September (a road loss to the Los Angeles Rams) after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tampa Bay is 5-0 in games Brown has played this season, 1-3 in those he's missed.
Team responsible for verifying vaccine status
Clubs are responsible for verifying personnel and player vaccination status, with individuals required to present their vaccination cards to team medical staff for verification.
No club has reported any issues during the verification process. In many instances, personnel, players and their family members were administered shots at club facilities.
Any attempt by team personnel or players to use a forged or fake card is subject to be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy.
The topic was raised by the league on July 22 as part of a string of all-32 club video conference COVID-19 meetings conducted prior to training camp.
Teams were instructed to scrutinize cards when presented because the use of a fake card risks the health and safety of the entire club, is a federal criminal offence and would subject the individual to possible league discipline.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?