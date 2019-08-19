Packers QB Aaron Rodgers expected to play pre-season game in Winnipeg
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is participating in practice and is expected to play in the Packers' third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Canada.
2-time NFL MVP has sat out Green Bay's two previous exhibition games
Aaron Rodgers is participating in practice and is expected to play in the Packers' third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Canada.
Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday the plan is for the two-time MVP to make his preseason debut Thursday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Rodgers sat out the Packers' second preseason game in Baltimore and was sidelined during practice Sunday with back tightness.
Rodgers, along with 25 other teammates, did not dress for the first preseason game against Houston.
Thursday will mark the third time the Packers have played a preseason game outside the United States.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.