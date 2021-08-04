New York Jets sign quarterback Josh Johnson to support Zach Wilson
35-year-old will begin second stint with New York, his 14th NFL team
The New York Jets signed well-travelled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson.
Linebacker Brendon White, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, was waived Wednesday to make room for Johnson.
The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets' quarterbacks room, which had Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan — none of whom has taken a regular-season snap in an NFL game. Johnson has played in 33 games with eight starts, and thrown for 1,632 yards and eight touchdowns with 14 interceptions while serving mostly as a backup throughout his career.
Johnson was on the field for practice Wednesday.
The Jets are Johnson's 14th NFL team. He spent last season with San Francisco, where current Jets coach Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator. It's Johnson's second stint with New York, with whom he was in camp in 2015.
Johnson has also been with Tampa Bay, which drafted him in the fifth round in 2009, San Francisco (three times), Cleveland, Cincinnati (twice), Indianapolis, Buffalo, Baltimore, the Giants, Houston, Oakland, Washington and Detroit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?