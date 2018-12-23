Recap
Patriots clinch 10th consecutive AFC East crown
The New England Patriots have clinched their 10th consecutive AFC East crown and the Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up the NFC East title.
Cowboys wrap NFC East title, Eagles rally to remain in playoff hunt
Seven teams have punched their ticket to the playoffs, and eight teams remain in contention for the final five spots.
The Patriots joined the Chiefs and Chargers in the AFC field with a 24-12 win over the Bills for their 10th consecutive AFC East title.
Houston is 10-5 but hasn't clinched the AFC South and both the Colts and Titans are 9-6 and remain alive.
The Steelers (8-5-1) currently hold the lead in the AFC North but a loss in a late game today at New Orleans would put the Ravens (9-6) in the lead.
In the NFC, the Saints, Rams, Bears and Cowboys have all clinched their divisions.
Seattle and Minnesota are currently the wild-card leaders but the Eagles are still in the hunt after their last-second win over the Texans.
