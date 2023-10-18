Ex-CFL star QB Nathan Rourke joins Jaguars active roster after starter injures knee
Victoria native broke out in CFL in last season as full-time starter with Lions
Canadian Nathan Rourke has been elevated to the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster.
The NFL team announced Wednesday it had signed the Victoria native from the practice squad to the active roster. The move comes after starter Trevor Lawrence suffered a left knee injury in the club's 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Jacksonville (4-2, first in AFC South) is slated to face the New Orleans Saints (3-3) on Thursday night. Lawrence's status for that game remains unclear, although the quarterback stated earlier this week he was optimistic about playing on a short week.
The six-foot-one, 210-pound Rourke signed with Jacksonville as a free agent Jan. 6 following two seasons with the CFL's B.C. Lions. He completed 23 of 35 passes for 348 yards and a touchdown during the pre-season.
Afterwards, Rourke was placed on waivers and later joined the Jaguars' practice roster.
"This elevation is excellent news for Rourke's career, as he has formally been signed to the 53-man roster and not just temporarily promoted," said J.C. Abbott, a writer for 3DownNation. "While this does not guarantee he will be active, it should ensure several weeks of full game cheques and potentially an accrued season."
Rourke was the CFL's top Canadian in 2022, completing 255 of 324 passes (78.7 per cent) for 3,349 yards with 25 TDs and 10 interceptions in 10 regular-season starts. The former Ohio star also ran 39 times for 304 yards (7.8-yard average) and seven touchdowns.
"If he were to see action, I feel strongly that Rourke would perform well," Abbott said. "He outplayed Beathard during the pre-season, but did not have the advantage of being a known commodity.
"He has all the tools to start in the NFL and has risen to every challenge in his career. If he is thrust into a bigger role, it will be tough to pry him out of it."
At Ohio (2017-19, Rourke threw for 7,457 yards and 60 touchdowns while leading the Bobcats to three consecutive bowl victories. Twice he received the Jon Cornish Trophy (2017-18) as the top Canadian football player in the NCAA ranks.
The Lions selected Rourke in the second round, No. 15 overall, of the 2020 CFL draft. He began his pro career in Canada the following year as the league didn't hold a 2020 season due to the global pandemic.
WATCH | Rourke sets CFL record for single-game passing yards by a Canadian:
With files from CBC Sports