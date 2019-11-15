Browns' Myles Garrett suspended for rest of season for helmet-swinging incident

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and post-season by the NFL for swinging a helmet and striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Garrett's violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday's nationally televised game against the Steelers landed him the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history.

Tennessee's Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006 after he stomped on the head of the Dallas Cowboys' Andre Gurode and caused lacerations that required 30 stitches.

Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl between the rivals.

Steelers centre Maurkic Pouncey was suspended three games for punching and kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.

The league said Garrett will have to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered. The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 US each.

The league also said Garrett "violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting and removing an opponent's helmet and using it as a weapon."

Garrett (95) is punched by Pittsburgh Steelers centre Maurkice Pouncey (53) and tackled by offensive guard David DeCastro (66) in a brawl near the end of Thursday's game in Cleveland. (Associated Press)

"We are extremely disappointed in what transpired last evening at the end of our game," Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization.

"We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Myles Garrett has been a good teammate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions."

Garrett's attack on Rudolph drew condemnation across the league and sports world.

Garrett's outburst came with eight seconds left in Cleveland's 21-7 win over the rival Steelers on Thursday night, a game that will not be remembered for anything that happened in the first 59 minutes.

"I lost my cool and I regret it," Garrett said. "It's going to come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped into the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back, but it never should have gotten to that point.

"It's on me."

Players from both sidelines spilled on the field during the melee, which began after Garrett wrestled Rudolph to the ground well after he completed a short pass on a meaningless play. Garrett, Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected.

Rudolph got his hand on Garrett's helmet first as the players grappled on the ground, but Garrett escalated the brawl after he got back on his feet. He yanked the helmet off Rudolph and slammed it into the top of the quarterback's head.

Rudolph threw his arms in the air in disbelief after the impact, and Pouncey retaliated by punching and kicking Garrett.

"I thought it was pretty cowardly and bush league," Rudolph said. "I'm not going to back down from any bully. I felt like I had a bone to pick with him. I appreciate the line always having my back, but I was angry."

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called Garrett's actions "inexcusable" and Fox commentator Troy Aikman said they were "barbaric."

Mayfield said he didn't speak with Garrett, but he expects his teammate to be accountable.

"This is a physical, violent game and there's moments if you don't keep your cool, bad things can happen and he knows that. It's inexcusable and he knows that," Mayfield said.

The incident overshadowed a win that put Cleveland back in the playoff picture and breathed some life into a season that had been slipping away. "It feels like we lost," Mayfield said.

Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was shown replays of the brawl on the NFL Network set. "It's ugly," Beckham said. "It's not something we want in the NFL."

Rudolph, a second-year player who took over for the injured Ben Roethlisberger in Week 2, has already missed time this season with a concussion after he was knocked unconscious from a helmet-to-helmet hit by Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin refused to discuss the disturbing end-game situation.

Legal ramifications

The agent for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has not ruled out involving the legal process against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett after the melee that ensued toward the end of Thursday night's game at Cleveland.

"I am gathering all information and no options have been removed from the table," agent Tim Younger said via text, according to ESPN.

Younger first took to Twitter late Thursday night to let his feelings be known about the incident.

"There are many risks an NFL QB assumes every snap taken on the field," Younger wrote. "Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275-pound DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly."

Gurode did not press criminal charges or file a criminal lawsuit on Haynesworth for the 2006 on-field infraction.