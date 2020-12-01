Metcalf, Wilson lead Seahawks past Eagles to top NFC West
Seattle's 2nd-year receiver records career-high 177 yards on Monday Night Football
DK Metcalf got extra motivation he didn't even need.
Before the game, Metcalf said Eagles defensive co-ordinator Jim Schwartz, who coached Calvin Johnson in Detroit, compared him to the former Lions star.
"I'm getting a little respect, but you know I still got work to do. One of the defensive coaches came up to me and it kind of made me mad that he was like, `You know, I was in Detroit with Megatron but you're not there yet,"' Metcalf said. "In my mind, I'm not trying to be Megatron. I'm trying to be me. So I had a little chip on my shoulder the whole game."
The Seahawks (8-3) moved one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West. The Eagles (3-7-1) fell a half-game behind the Giants and Washington in the woeful NFC East.
Carson Wentz didn't cede many snaps to backup Jalen Hurts but had another rough game. He was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception.
Seattle's defence entered the game allowing the most yards in the NFL and most yards passing but held Philadelphia's inept offence to 250 yards.
Metcalf was on the board when the Eagles took J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the second round with the 57th pick in 2019. Arcega-Whiteside has 12 career catches and was a healthy inactive before landing on the COVID-19 list. Metcalf, who was the final pick of the second round, had the best game of his rookie year in Seattle's playoff win at Philadelphia last season and again showed why he's one of the best receivers in the NFL
Metcalf's 52-yard catch on third-and-13 set up Wilson's 1-yard TD pass to David Moore that gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead.
Cornerback Darius Slay, who followed Metcalf in coverage, called it the worst game of his career.
"I lost every 50-50 ball. I let the team down. I gotta play better," Slay said.
Chris Carson bullied his way through Philadelphia's defence for a 16-yard run to make it 14-0.
"You know me, I saw that end zone so my game is physical so I wanted to get it in," Carson said.
The Eagles didn't get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half. Wentz scrambled for 13 yards on third-and-5 to keep the drive going and tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert to cut it to 14-6 at halftime. Jake Elliott missed the extra point wide left.
Elliott's 42-yard field goal cut it to 14-9 in the third quarter. Jason Myers hit one from 44 to extend it to 17-9.
Richard Rodgers caught a tipped ball on a desperation heave by Wentz for a 33-yard TD in the final minute.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson passed up a field goal down 11 and went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15. Wentz's pass went straight to Seattle's Quandre Diggs as Goedert turned the other way on the route.
The Eagles got a huge stop on Seattle's opening series. After a pair of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties helped the Seahawks reach the 3, Derek Barnett stuffed Moore for a 5-yard loss on fourth down from the 2.
Barnett sacked Wilson on fourth-and-2 from Philadelphia's 37 on Seattle's second drive.
Wilson, Seahawks continue dominance over Eagles
Wilson is 6-0 against the Eagles and the Seahawks have won seven in a row in the series.
Hurts took the snap on two plays. He completed a 6-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery on one and handed off on the other. Wentz was split wide on the running play and on the sideline for the pass.
The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives.
Both teams were missing their starting right tackle.
Seattle's Brandon Shell was inactive because of an ankle injury. Ogbuehi took his spot.
Philadelphia's Lane Johnson is sidelined for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Matt Pryor started in his place.
