Newton-less New England offence struggles in Monday Night loss to Kansas City
Game was initially postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests on each team
Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman had short touchdown catches, the Kansas City defence shut down a Patriots offence missing quarterback Cam Newton and running back Sony Michel, and Kansas City beat New England 26-10 Monday night in a game postponed by positive COVID-19 tests on each team.
Tyrann Mathieu returned a late interception for the clinching touchdown, and Patrick Mahomes added 236 yards passing in a somewhat shaky performance — at least, by his standards — as Kansas City overcame an uncharacteristically slow start offensively to win their 13th straight game dating to Week 10 of last season.
The matchup between the Patriots and the Super Bowl champs was supposed to be Sunday, but it was put on pause when New England confirmed a player later revealed to be Newton tested positive for COVID-19. Later on Saturday, it came out that Kansas City's practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu also had tested positive, forcing the NFL to postpone the game.
More tests, including one taken at 6 a.m. ET on Monday, returned no additional positives from either team.
In retrospect, the Patriots (2-2) probably wish the game was delayed even longer so they could get their QB back.
Pats turn to Stidham
Brian Hoyer, who has now lost 11 straight starts for three different teams, was 15 of 24 for 130 yards and an interception before getting benched. Jarrett Stidham led the Patriots to a touchdown to close to 13-10, but he also threw two interceptions, including the pick-six to Mathieu that propelled Kansas City to its fourth straight 4-0 start.
With the musical chairs at quarterback and the loss of Michel, who was placed on injured reserve with a quad issue earlier in the day, the Patriots turned to a scaled-back and run-heavy approach designed to keep them in the game.
Much of the way, coach Bill Belichick's simple plan worked.
Kansas City marched downfield for a field goal on their first drive, added another later in the half, but otherwise had a hard time getting into gear. Sammy Watkins wasted a scoring chance by fumbling in the red zone, Mahomes was under constant duress and the rest of his wide receivers were blanketed by the New England secondary.
In fact, the Patriots could have been leading had Hoyer not made two monumental mistakes.
Hoyer's second mistake came late in the third quarter, when he again felt the pocket collapse on a third-down play. This time, Kansas City stripped the ball loose and recovered it, keeping New England from another field-goal attempt.
Give Kansas City enough chances and they'll usually close it out.
Finally taking advantage of a swing in momentum, Mahomes hit Hill and Travis Kelce with long passes to move swiftly downfield. And when Hill took a jet sweep to the pylon for a touchdown, Kansas City had some breathing room.
The Patriots answered behind a long run from Damien Harris, who had just been activated off IR, and a nifty catch by N'Keal Harry in the end zone. But Kansas City kept moving on offence, taking advantage of pass interference and personal foul penalties by the least-flagged team in the league to set up Hardman's touchdown.
When Mathieu was perfectly positioned to catch a tipped pass and take it to the house, Kansas City was headed toward a winning start to a grueling stretch of three games in 11 days that includes a visit to the Buffalo Bills.
