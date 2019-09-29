Bears QB Mitch Trubisky suffers left shoulder injury against Vikings
Incident occurred during game's opening possession
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter with a left (non-throwing) shoulder injury and was quickly ruled out.
Less than three minutes into the game, Trubisky was scrambling to his left when he was strip-sacked by Danielle Hunter. As he went down, he reached his left arm out to brace himself and hit the ground awkwardly.
He remained down for a few minutes, then left the field and quickly headed to the locker room. The Bears announced later in the first quarter he would not return to the game.
The Vikings recovered the fumble, but the turnover was negated by a holding penalty against the defense. Backup Chase Daniel entered and marched the Bears the rest of the way to the end zone, hitting Tarik Cohen for 10 yards and a 7-0 lead at the 7:44 mark.
Trubisky missed two games last season due to a right shoulder injury, also sustained against the Vikings.
He was 2 of 3 for 9 yards before leaving Sunday.
