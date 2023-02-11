Cowboys legend Michael Irvin files lawsuit seeking $100M US after misconduct claim
Hall of Famer pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage following allegation
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $100 million US in damages, claiming he was falsely accused of misconduct by a female employee at a Phoenix hotel.
Irvin, 56, was pulled off the remainder of NFL Network's Super Bowl week coverage following a complaint about his behaviour in a hotel on Sunday. He has worked at the network since 2009.
The lawsuit against a "Jane Doe" and Marriott International, Inc., was filed Thursday in Collin County, Texas. Marriott International declined to comment.
Irvin also said he initially didn't remember the meeting because "I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth."
In his lawsuit, Irvin said he returned to the hotel, he briefly greeted, shook hands and talked with several fans, including the woman, for a few minutes before going to his room alone.
Witnesses have come forward in Irvin's defence, said Irvin's attorney, Levi McCathern.
"It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our cancel culture where all it takes is an accusation to ruin a person's life. Michael looks forward to clearing his name in court and hopes the court of public opinion will see the truth come out as well," McCathern said.