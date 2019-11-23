Skip to Main Content
NFL fines Steelers QB Mason Rudolph $50K US for role in brawl: report
The National Football League fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 US for his role in the altercation toward the conclusion of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Cleveland D-lineman Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely after using helmet as weapon

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph reportedly has been fined $50,000 US by the NFL for his part in an altercation with Cleveland during a Nov. 14 game. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The fine represents more than entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base salary is $658,267.

Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and using it as a weapon.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban.

WATCH | Myles Garrett takes swing with helmet:

Myles Garrett was suspended for at least the rest of the season and possibly more for nailing Mason Rudolph with his own helmet in an ugly brawl between the Steelers and Browns. 0:31
