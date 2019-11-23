NFL fines Steelers QB Mason Rudolph $50K US for role in brawl: report

The National Football League fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 US for his role in the altercation toward the conclusion of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

The fine represents more than entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base salary is $658,267.

Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and using it as a weapon.

Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no evidence of that.

Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban.

WATCH | Myles Garrett takes swing with helmet: