NFL fines Steelers QB Mason Rudolph $50K US for role in brawl: report
The National Football League fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 US for his role in the altercation toward the conclusion of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Cleveland D-lineman Myles Garrett suspended indefinitely after using helmet as weapon
The National Football League fined Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph $50,000 US for his role in the altercation toward the conclusion of a game against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
The fine represents more than entire game check for Rudolph, whose yearly base salary is $658,267.
Rudolph was not suspended for his involvement in the incident, which included Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripping the helmet off the quarterback and using it as a weapon.
Garrett claimed Rudolph used a racial slur, although the NFL said it found no evidence of that.
Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, his Browns teammate Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey was suspended for two after initially receiving a three-game ban.
WATCH | Myles Garrett takes swing with helmet:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.