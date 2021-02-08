Fan who burst onto field during Super Bowl LV charged with trespassing
The man who was arrested for running onto the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV Sunday night has been charged with trespassing.
Yuri Andrade posted $500 US bail and was released early Monday
With the world watching, authorities say Yuri Andrade, 31, scampered onto the field Sunday night in the fourth quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City.
Andrade was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit. He was eventually tackled on about the 3-yard-line by security personnel and escorted out of Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.
Hillsborough County jail records show Andrade posted $500 US bail and was released early Monday. The records did not indicate if Andrade has an attorney to speak for him.
Tampa TV station WFLA reported that Andrade was planted at the game by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. He runs an adult website called Vitaly Uncensored, which was written on the front of Andrade's pink outfit.
The Buccaneers won the game 31-9.
