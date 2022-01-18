Beckham Jr. plays starring role in Rams' win over Cardinals, sets up date with Bucs
LA receiver catches opening TD from Stafford, who secures 1st-ever playoff win
Matthew Stafford passed for 202 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score in his first playoff victory, and the Los Angeles Rams roared out of the wild-card round with a 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.
David Long also scored on a 3-yard interception return while the Rams' defence harassed Kyler Murray into a calamitous playoff debut. Los Angeles jumped to a 28-0 lead and cruised in the first playoff game at SoFi Stadium, which will host Super Bowl 56 next month.
"I thought he did a great job leading the way," McVay said of Stafford. "He's still the same great player to me, and he always was before this game. I think it's good so you guys don't have to talk about that anymore. So pleased be able to do this with him. He's our leader out there, and we wouldn't be here without him."
After an inconsistent finish to the regular season, the Rams' constellation of big stars came together brilliantly around Stafford on the postseason stage.
Beckham had four catches for 54 yards, including his first career playoff touchdown catch for the Rams' first points. He also threw a 40-yard pass during his own first postseason victory. Linebacker Von Miller added six tackles and a key early sack in his first postseason appearance since winning the MVP award in Super Bowl 50.
Murray went 19 of 34 for 137 yards and two interceptions for the Cardinals (11-7), who followed their 10-2 start with a 1-5 slide. Arizona lost on the road for only the second time in 10 games this season under coach Kliff Kingsbury, but fell to the Rams for the 10th time in the NFC West rivals' last 11 meetings.
'We never got in a rhythm'
"We didn't do anything right the first two quarters," Kingsbury said. "The Rams handled the game and the atmosphere well. ... As an offence, we were just out of sync on a couple of things early that could have changed the game. We never got in a rhythm and they made some big plays."
James Conner rushed for a TD for the Cardinals, who have one playoff victory since the 2009 season. Murray went 7 for 17 for 28 yards and threw two interceptions in an awful first half that left the Cardinals trailing 21-0 with just 40 yards of offence before they managed to get their first first down.
"I feel like we was dominant out there," All-Pro Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald said. "I feel like the quarterback wasn't comfortable at all."
The Rams won even with a quiet night from NFL receiving leader Kupp, who had three receptions for 16 yards while the game was still in doubt. Kupp finished with five catches for 61 yards, failing to get 90 yards for only the second game this season — both times against Arizona.
The Rams capped their second offensive drive with Stafford's precise 4-yard throw to Beckham. The eight-year veteran wideout has six TD catches in his last eight games since he joined the Rams at midseason and filled the void left by injured Robert Woods.
Stafford scored his first playoff rushing TD since January 2012 to cap the Rams' next drive.
After Long's TD, the Cardinals finally got a first down seven minutes before halftime, but Rams lineman Marquise Copeland got his first career interception on a deflected pass.
Kupp's TD catch after halftime was set up by Beckham's sharp 40-yard pass down the sideline to Cam Akers — the sixth completion of Beckham's eight-year career.
"He should have led me a little bit," Akers said. "Nah, I'm playing."
