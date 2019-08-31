Bills cut veteran RB LeSean McCoy in surprising move: report
31-year-old odd-man out coming off his least productive NFL season
Turns out the Buffalo Bills didn't agree with running back LeSean McCoy's assertion that he was still "The Guy" in their backfield.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press that the Bills have released the 31-year-old veteran in a stunning move Saturday as NFL teams set their 53-player rosters.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the decision. ESPN.com first reported the cut.
Buffalo signed 36-year-old Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in free agency and also used a third-round pick to draft Devin Singletary. McCoy was initially considered safe after general manager Brandon Beane twice said he was still considered the starter.
'I'm the guy'
Three weeks ago, McCoy expressed confidence he wasn't going anywhere.
"I've seen that," he said, referring to trade speculation. "But for the last two years, people have been saying that. If that was the case, I would've been gone."
He also dismissed questions over whether he had lost a step.
McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013.
McCoy had an inconsistent four seasons with the Bills. He struggled in his first year in finishing with 895 yards rushing. McCoy attributed that to being unfocused as a result of being traded.
He responded by topping 1,100 yards rushing in each of his next two seasons. But he struggled last year when he finished with a career-worst 514 yards rushing and 752 yards from scrimmage.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.