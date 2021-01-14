Skip to Main Content
NFL

Canadian NFLer Duvernay-Tardif plans to resume career with Kansas City

He opted out of the current NFL campaign to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, but Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says he plans to resume his pro football career this fall.

Lou Marsh co-winner, O-lineman opted to work at Montreal long-term care facility

The Canadian Press ·
Kansas City offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., was among nearly 50 players who opted out of the 2020 NFL campaign and had their contract paused for a season. (Mark Brown/Getty Images/File)

He opted out of the current NFL campaign to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, but Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says he plans to resume his pro football career this fall.

The six-foot-five 321-pound native of Mont-Ste-Hilaire, Que., opted out of the 2020 season in July after helping Kansas City defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and end the franchise's 50-year Super Bowl drought.

Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to announce he wasn't playing this season due to the pandemic, opting instead to work at a Montreal long-term care facility.

Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill in 2018, has continued working out and says his intention is to return to Kansas City for the 2021 campaign.

WATCH | Duvernay-Tardif, Davies share Lou Marsh honours:

Duvernay-Tardif honoured to share Lou Marsh Trophy with Davies

Sports

1 month agoVideo
1:07
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says he is happy the Lou Marsh committee opted to recognize athletes' accomplishments both on-and-off the field, in this unprecedented year in sports. 1:07

Sports Illustrated named Duvernay-Tardif as one of its Sportspeople of the Year and the former McGill star was later named a co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, given annually to Canada's top athlete.

Kansas City finished atop the AFC West with NFL-best 14-2 record this season and begins its Super Bowl defence by hosting Cleveland in playoff action Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now