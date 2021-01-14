Canadian NFLer Duvernay-Tardif plans to resume career with Kansas City
Lou Marsh co-winner, O-lineman opted to work at Montreal long-term care facility
He opted out of the current NFL campaign to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, but Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says he plans to resume his pro football career this fall.
The six-foot-five 321-pound native of Mont-Ste-Hilaire, Que., opted out of the 2020 season in July after helping Kansas City defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 and end the franchise's 50-year Super Bowl drought.
Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to announce he wasn't playing this season due to the pandemic, opting instead to work at a Montreal long-term care facility.
Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill in 2018, has continued working out and says his intention is to return to Kansas City for the 2021 campaign.
Sports Illustrated named Duvernay-Tardif as one of its Sportspeople of the Year and the former McGill star was later named a co-winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy, given annually to Canada's top athlete.
Kansas City finished atop the AFC West with NFL-best 14-2 record this season and begins its Super Bowl defence by hosting Cleveland in playoff action Sunday.
