Browns' Kareem Hunt suspended 8 games for kicking, pushing woman
Cleveland running back released by Kansas City in 2018 after video evidence of incident
The NFL has suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt for eight games after a video showed him kicking a woman and he was later involved in a fight at a resort.
The league on Friday cited a violation of its personal conduct policy "for physical altercations at his residence in Cleveland last February and at a resort in Ohio last June." Hunt will not be paid during the half-season suspension, which he will not appeal.
The league recently completed an investigation that included a review of law enforcement records, video and electronic communications and interviews with witnesses and Hunt.
Hunt was released last season by the Kansas City Chiefs after a video surfaced showing him pushing and kicking a woman. The footage drew a public outcry and led to the Chiefs cutting ties with one of their best players amid a Super Bowl push.
The Browns signed Hunt in February, saying he was remorseful.
