Kansas City's Duvernay-Tardif expected out for 4 weeks with broken hand: reports
Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., native opted out of 2020 season working as orderly in Montreal
Kansas City guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif broke his hand during a practice last week, according to multiple reports.
The Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., native is expected to be sidelined about four weeks.
The timeline gives Duvernay-Tardif a chance at being available for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.
The 30-year-old Canadian has started 57 of 60 games played during five seasons with Kansas City.
He opted out of the 2020 season and spent time working at a nursing home helping COVID-19 patients in Montreal. Last month, ESPN named him Sports Humanitarian of the Year at their ESPY awards show.
Duvernay-Tardif has started six postseason games for Kansas City, including all three as the club claimed the 2019 title, beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
WATCH | Canadian NFLer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif describes working in long-term care home:
