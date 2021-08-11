Skip to Main Content
NFL

Kansas City's Duvernay-Tardif expected out for 4 weeks with broken hand: reports

Kansas City guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif broke his hand during a practice last week, according to multiple reports.

Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., native opted out of 2020 season working as orderly in Montreal

Field Level Media
Kansas City offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has started 57 of 60 games played during his five seasons with the team. (Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., native is expected to be sidelined about four weeks.

The timeline gives Duvernay-Tardif a chance at being available for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

Duvernay-Tardif has been working as the second-team right guard in training camp behind rookie Trey Smith.

The 30-year-old Canadian has started 57 of 60 games played during five seasons with Kansas City.

He opted out of the 2020 season and spent time working at a nursing home helping COVID-19 patients in Montreal. Last month, ESPN named him Sports Humanitarian of the Year at their ESPY awards show.

Duvernay-Tardif has started six postseason games for Kansas City, including all three as the club claimed the 2019 title, beating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

WATCH | Canadian NFLer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif describes working in long-term care home: 

It's about comfort and dignity, says Canadian NFL player on working in long-term care home

7 months ago
1:54
Quebec's Laurent Duvernay-Tardif of the Kansas City Chiefs opted out of the NFL season to work in a long-term care home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He talks to Matt Galloway of CBC Radio's The Current about what he learned. 1:54
