Dolphins say 'we'll stay inside' for anthems, KC holds 'moment of solidarity' ahead of NFL opener
NFL to play 'Black National Anthem' as well as Star-Spangled Banner during Week 1
Black and white Miami Dolphins players and coach Brian Flores released a video on social media Thursday saying they'll protest racial injustice by remaining in their locker room during the national anthem.
The two-minute, 15-second video featured nearly 20 players trading stern rhymes about the nation's social protest movement.
"If you speak up for change, then I shut up and play," safety Bobby McCain said.
The NFL plans to play the national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" — the Black national anthem — before every game this weekend, including the Dolphins' opener Sunday at New England. The Dolphins have been asked several times this week by reporters whether they'll stand or kneel for the songs.
BREAKING NEWS: The<a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> players will stay inside for both national anthems. They express their discontentment with what they call “fluff and empty gestures” by the <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/ghUktHhPt9">pic.twitter.com/ghUktHhPt9</a>—@RealJayWilliams
"If we could just right our wrongs, we wouldn't need two songs," centre Ted Karras said in the video.
"We'll just skip the long production and stay inside," tight end Mike Gesicki said.
Flores, wearing a T-shirt that read VOTE, closed the video in unity with his players.
"Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all your questions," Flores said. "We'll just stay inside."
Kansas City's moment of solidarity
Kansas City lined up along the goal line about 30 minutes before kickoff Thursday night in a show of solidarity for social justice initiatives while a video played on the screens in each end zone of Arrowhead Stadium.
Along with the words "It Takes All of Us" on the screens, the video showcased Alicia Keys performing the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing." It was written as a poem by James Weldon Johnson and set to music by his brother, J. Rosamond Johnson, and is often referred to as the "Black national anthem."
The song will be played before every Week 1 game this season as the NFL continues to address social injustice.
The Texans had already left the field when the video was shown.
