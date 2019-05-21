Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Patriots agree to 2-year extension

The Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million US to perhaps keep Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman in New England for his entire career.

According to multiple reports, the extension includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million guaranteed.

The 32-year-old wide receiver's contract was set to expire after the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $11-million deal in June 2017.

Since the Patriots drafted him in the seventh round in 2009, Edelman has played in 115 regular-season games and tallied 499 receptions for 5,390 yards and 30 touchdowns. In 18 post-season games, he has won three Super Bowl rings and caught 115 passes for 1,412 yards and five scores.

Last season, he caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six TDs after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards and was named MVP of New England's 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

O-lineman Veldheer retiring: report

Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer has informed the New England Patriots he plans to retire, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, joined the Patriots just two weeks ago as a free agent, signing a reported one-year, $3.5-million US deal worth up to $6.5 million with incentives.

A nine-year veteran, Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.

He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer made 113 career starts in 118 games, with the majority at left tackle.