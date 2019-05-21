Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Patriots agree to 2-year extension
3-time champion racked up 850 reception yards last season after 4-game suspension
The Patriots finalized a two-year extension worth $21 million US to perhaps keep Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman in New England for his entire career.
The 32-year-old wide receiver's contract was set to expire after the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $11-million deal in June 2017.
Last season, he caught 74 passes for 850 yards and six TDs after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.
Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards and was named MVP of New England's 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.
O-lineman Veldheer retiring: report
Offensive tackle Jared Veldheer has informed the New England Patriots he plans to retire, ESPN reported Tuesday.
A nine-year veteran, Veldheer started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.
He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010, Veldheer made 113 career starts in 118 games, with the majority at left tackle.
