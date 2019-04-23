Judge orders alleged Robert Kraft massage parlor video not be released for now

A Florida judge has ordered that a video police say shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex not be publicly released for now.

Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser accepted arguments by Kraft's attorneys that releasing the video could harm chances for a fair trial on misdemeanour prostitution charges, and ruled Tuesday that it shouldn't be handed to the media as a public record until a jury is seated, a plea agreement is reached or the state drops the case.

Kraft was one of several men charged with solicitation after police secretly installed cameras at the Orchids of Asia massage parlour in Jupiter, Florida, in what authorities initially said was an investigation into human trafficking. Prosecutors have since said they found no evidence of trafficking at the spa.

The New York Daily News reported last week that someone anonymously contacted TheBlast.com saying they had video showing Kraft naked with another person, presumably a massage therapist at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter.

Kraft and the women have pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges.