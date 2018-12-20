Patriots' Josh Gordon suspended for substance abuse violation

The NFL says that Patriots receiver Josh Gordon has been returned to the reserve/commissioner suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the league's substance abuse policy.

He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2017 and at the time revealed in an interview with GQ magazine that he drank or used marijuana before games.

Gordon said earlier Thursday that he was stepping away from football to focus on his mental health, but vowed to work his way back into the sport.