Bills QB Josh Allen returning to starting lineup Sunday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make his return Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Allen hasn't played since suffering an elbow injury in Week 6.

Mark Ludwiczak · The Associated Press ·
Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make his return to the starting lineup on Sunday against Jacksonville. He hasn't played since Week 6 because of an elbow injury versus Houston. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make his return to the starting lineup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Sean McDermott made the announcement on Monday. Allen missed four games after suffering an elbow injury in Buffalo's Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans.

"I'm excited to see him back on the field," McDermott said.

The Bills used three different starters — Derek Anderson Nathan Peterman, and Matt Barkley — during Allen's four-game absence.

Barkley started for Buffalo against the Jets and provided the team with its best performance under centre this season. He threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 41-10 win on Nov. 11.

"We certainly like the way Matt handled things," McDermott said. "At the end of the day, Josh is our starter and we're excited to have him back."

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in six games with five starts (2-3 record) this season. He has completed 54.0 per cent of his passes for 832 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns.

With files from Reuters

