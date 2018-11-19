Bills QB Josh Allen returning to starting lineup Sunday
2018 1st-round pick hasn't played since suffering elbow injury in Week 6
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will make his return to the starting lineup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"I'm excited to see him back on the field," McDermott said.
The Bills used three different starters — Derek Anderson Nathan Peterman, and Matt Barkley — during Allen's four-game absence.
"We certainly like the way Matt handled things," McDermott said. "At the end of the day, Josh is our starter and we're excited to have him back."
Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has appeared in six games with five starts (2-3 record) this season. He has completed 54.0 per cent of his passes for 832 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
With files from Reuters
