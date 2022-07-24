Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canadian NFLer Metchie diagnosed with leukemia, likely to miss rookie season

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia. In a statement posted on the Texans' Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, "the most curable form," and expects "to make a recovery at a later point in time."

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie, seen here during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center in March, announced on Sunday that he would likely miss the 2022 NFL season after being diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

In a statement posted on the Texans' Twitter account, the Brampton, Ont., product  says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, "the most curable form," and expects "to make a recovery at a later point in time."

"As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season," Metchie said. "My main focus will be on my health and recovery. ... I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever."

Metchie went 44th in the second round of this year's NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. He tore his left ACL during the SEC Conference Championship game. In 2020, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards.

