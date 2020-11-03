Broncos GM, former NFL star John Elway latest staffer to contract coronavirus
Team has had 3 assistant coaches, player under league's COVID-19 protocols
The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league's COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow, in addition to others in the building who have also been infected by the coronavirus.
The Broncos said both Elway and Ellis are feeling well and will continue to work from home in self-isolation while their health is monitored.
The team said Ellis, who missed a Broncos home game for the first time in 26 years Sunday after feeling ill, was informed Tuesday morning of his positive test.
Elway felt minor symptoms Monday and left his office to work at home. He, too, was informed Tuesday morning of his positive test.
The Broncos (3-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) on Sunday.
