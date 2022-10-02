Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NFL

Cardinals D-lineman J.J. Watt says he's playing 4 days after irregular heart rhythm

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still plans to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

League already facing critcism for handling of concussed Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Steve Reed · The Associated Press ·
Cardinals lineman J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, says he will play Sunday against the Panthers after going into atrial fibrillation this week. It is defined as a "an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart," according to the Mayo Clinic. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The three-time NFL defensive player of the year tweeted Sunday, "I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it's going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing today. That's it."

Watt was listed as active for the game.

The Cardinals reported Watt did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. He was listed as questionable due to a calf injury and an illness.

The 33-year-old Watt is a five-time All-Pro and the 2017 Walter Payton man of the year.

Atrial fibrillation is defined as a "an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart," according to the Mayo Clinic. That can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications if not properly addressed.

Calf injury at start of season

Watt is returning quickly from a health scare as the league faces criticism for the handling of concussed Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa over the past week.

The NFL Players Association on Saturday fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tagovailoa to play after he slammed his head on the turf and stumbled trying to walk it off, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person confirmed the firing on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players' union into Tagovailoa's quick return to that game is ongoing.

Watt had missed the first game of the year with his calf injury but has played in the last two games. He has Arizona's only two sacks this season.

Watt has 104 sacks during his NFL career.

Comments

