Browns cut Jermaine Whitehead after threatening Twitter posts
Safety used derogatory racial term, targeted former NFL player Dustin Fox
Jermaine Whitehead's disturbing social media rant cost him his job.
The Browns cut the safety Monday, hours after the team reprimanded Whitehead for "totally unacceptable and highly
inappropriate" posts following a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Whitehead made several threatening and expletive-laden posts on Twitter while still in uniform following Cleveland's fourth straight loss. One of Whitehead's tweets was directed at Dustin Fox, a former NFL player who works for the team's radio network. Fox had sent an earlier tweet criticizing Whitehead's tackling.
Twitter suspended Whitehead's account and the team released a statement after it became aware of his postings.
Whitehead's tweets included several expletives and in one he used a derogatory racial term.
Voices frustration on Instagram
The 26-year-old player started the game in place of safety Damarious Randall, who missed his second straight game because of a hamstring injury. Whitehead missed tackles on two big plays by the Broncos.
He declined an interview request following the game and then went on Instagram to voice his frustration.
"Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don't need one like … this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie." He then added crudely that "nobody" can intimidate him: "I dare em to try."
Whitehead was in his second season with Cleveland. The Browns signed him last year after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers two days after he was ejected for throwing a punch against New England.
The Browns (2-6) have lost four games and first-year coach Freddie Kitchens is facing heavy criticism.