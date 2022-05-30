Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney, 25, dies in car crash
Crash occurred in Dallas, also claiming life of one other person
Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.
Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.
"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss," the team said.
The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.
The Dallas County sheriff's department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.
We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. <a href="https://t.co/5bdVCXT6Gv">pic.twitter.com/5bdVCXT6Gv</a>—@Vikings
Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.
Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.
"We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," agent Brian Overstreet said.
The NFL said Gladney's death was a "tragic loss."
