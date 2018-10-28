Jacksonville Jaguars say 4 players detained in London bar
The Jacksonville Jaguars say four players were detained over restitution of a bill in London. The Jaguars (3-4) play Philadelphia (3-4) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened early Saturday following what typically is an off night for players.
London-based Sun reports players were accused of attempting to drink and dash
The Jacksonville Jaguars say four players were detained over restitution of a bill in London.
The Jaguars (3-4) play Philadelphia (3-4) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened early Saturday following what typically is an off night for players.
"We are aware that four of our players were detained over restitution of a bill. The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally," the team said.
The Jaguars did not say which players were detained. The London-based Sun reported that the players were accused of trying to leave the London Reign Showclub, which features burlesque and circus performers, without paying their tab.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.